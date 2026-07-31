Finland backs shutting Spain out of Schengen zone over Ceuta migration crisis

Finland said Friday it backs an Italian call for Spain to be excluded from Europe's passport-free Schengen area as the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in Morocco is overwhelmed by tens of thousands of migrant arrivals.



"Spain has completely failed to protect the Schengen Area's external border from infiltration. This cannot continue," Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on X. "Countries that do not fulfil their obligation to protect the external border cannot be members of Schengen."





AFP