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Israel weighs response to Hezbollah as army warns of possible escalation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
30-07-2026 | 13:05
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Israel weighs response to Hezbollah as army warns of possible escalation: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Benjamin Netanyahu did not wait to return to Israel to discuss a response to what he described as Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire.
Instead, he discussed the details of the response from Washington with the army leadership and security agencies.
Among the priority targets are underground tunnels beneath Ali Taher hill, which Tel Aviv considers dangerous and says strengthen Hezbollah’s capabilities, as well as tunnels beneath Beaufort Castle, which the army has previously said it destroyed.
On the ground and from Lebanese territory, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stepped up his threats, saying the army is awaiting a decision from the political leadership, specifically Netanyahu, who is returning from Washington, before taking action.
Speaking to the Kfir Brigade deployed there, Zamir threatened not to withdraw from any part of Lebanon until what he described as long-term security is guaranteed.
He called on soldiers to prepare for both defense and offense, stressing that an attack on Ali Taher is approaching.
At the same time, the army command and chief of staff announced preparations for the possibility of a new escalation, saying the war has not ended on the various fronts.
The possibility of escalation was further raised by U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper’s announcement that the U.S. military was preparing a plan for powerful attacks on Iran that could last for two weeks, according to Israel.
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