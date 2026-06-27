Finance Minister visits South Lebanon to assess damage, launch recovery efforts

Lebanon News
27-06-2026 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finance Minister visits South Lebanon to assess damage, launch recovery efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Finance Minister visits South Lebanon to assess damage, launch recovery efforts

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber toured South Lebanon on Saturday in his first visit to the region since the ceasefire took effect, accompanied by South Lebanon Council President Hashem Haidar and a delegation from the Finance Ministry and the South Lebanon Council.

The visit began in the coastal city of Tyre, where Jaber met with lawmakers, mayors, and local officials to assess the scale of the destruction and discuss the conditions of residents and displaced families.

The tour is set to continue in Nabatieh, where the minister will inspect several damaged public institutions, including the Nabatieh Serail, the Central Bank building, and the city's old market.

Jaber said the purpose of the visit was to underscore that reconstruction and recovery efforts in southern Lebanon are underway. He noted that the South Lebanon Council continues to survey damage in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works, which has begun clearing rubble and reopening roads, while the Ministry of Telecommunications has begun repairing damaged infrastructure.

He said the main challenge remains facilitating the return of residents whose homes were destroyed. Authorities are exploring temporary housing solutions, including rehabilitating vacant government buildings, providing prefabricated housing units, and offering rental assistance through the Ministry of Social Affairs for families unable to return to their homes.

Lebanon News

Finance

Minister

Yassine Jaber

Visit

South Lebanon

Damage

Recovery

LBCI Next
Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void
Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-02

Information Minister: Finance Minister to visit Washington, Health Minister presents alarming figures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-21

Lebanon's Public Works Minister to LBCI: Reconstruction efforts take shape

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-21

Lebanese economy projected to contract by at least 7% due to war, finance minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Social Affairs Minister says supporting residents in South Lebanon is key to preventing displacement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Aoun, Trump expected to hold phone call

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Hezbollah chief calls US-Israel-Lebanon deal 'grave blunder', deems it null and void

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:33

Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-10

TotalEnergies says Saudi refinery shut down after strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-04

Iran's Fars News agency reports incident with US warship in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-02

Civil Defense: Six killed in Israeli airstrike on Marwaniyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:26

UN estimates nearly 6.8 mln people may be affected by Venezuela quakes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:33

Full text of trilateral framework agreement: Lebanon, Israel and US unveil detailed peace framework after Washington talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:04

Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Rubio hails ‘major milestone’ as US, Israel and Lebanon sign framework deal, with $100m aid and LAF funding boost

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From garbage crisis to new tax: Lebanon imposes new import levy to fund waste management

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More