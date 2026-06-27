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Finance Minister visits South Lebanon to assess damage, launch recovery efforts
Lebanon News
27-06-2026 | 08:21
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Finance Minister visits South Lebanon to assess damage, launch recovery efforts
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber toured South Lebanon on Saturday in his first visit to the region since the ceasefire took effect, accompanied by South Lebanon Council President Hashem Haidar and a delegation from the Finance Ministry and the South Lebanon Council.
The visit began in the coastal city of Tyre, where Jaber met with lawmakers, mayors, and local officials to assess the scale of the destruction and discuss the conditions of residents and displaced families.
The tour is set to continue in Nabatieh, where the minister will inspect several damaged public institutions, including the Nabatieh Serail, the Central Bank building, and the city's old market.
Jaber said the purpose of the visit was to underscore that reconstruction and recovery efforts in southern Lebanon are underway. He noted that the South Lebanon Council continues to survey damage in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works, which has begun clearing rubble and reopening roads, while the Ministry of Telecommunications has begun repairing damaged infrastructure.
He said the main challenge remains facilitating the return of residents whose homes were destroyed. Authorities are exploring temporary housing solutions, including rehabilitating vacant government buildings, providing prefabricated housing units, and offering rental assistance through the Ministry of Social Affairs for families unable to return to their homes.
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