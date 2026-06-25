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PM Salam holds preparatory meeting on southern recovery and return efforts
Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 12:03
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PM Salam holds preparatory meeting on southern recovery and return efforts
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a preparatory meeting to discuss steps related to the return and recovery process in southern Lebanon.
Salam said he has instructed all ministries, administrations, and relevant agencies to follow up on the return of residents of southern Lebanon to their villages and towns.
He added that he has ordered the completion of damage assessments, the rapid removal of rubble, the reopening of roads, and the restoration of electricity, water, and telecommunications networks, alongside continued evaluation of damage to infrastructure and public facilities.
Salam stated that the government will make use of previously allocated funds under the LEAP program, in addition to available credits from the Higher Relief Committee and the Council for South Lebanon, to launch urgent initiatives supporting return and recovery efforts.
“The people of the South did not leave their land by choice, and it is our duty to stand by them in their dignified return,” he said.
He added that the government will not leave residents of the South alone in facing the consequences of the war, pledging to mobilize all available resources to support their return and recovery.
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