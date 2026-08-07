LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks

Lebanon News
07-08-2026 | 05:10
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LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks
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LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks

Sources told LBCI that a meeting will be held Monday afternoon, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to follow up on plans to transport Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks and establish a roadmap to accelerate the logistical preparations needed before the operation begins.

The meeting is expected to include the ministers of energy, finance and public works, along with representatives from customs and General Security.

Discussions will focus on the condition of the northern border crossings with Syria and the work needed to speed up their rehabilitation, as the overland transport of Iraqi fuel cannot begin until the crossings are reopened. They are still not ready.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Joe Saddi will visit the oil facilities in Tripoli on Monday morning between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. to assess the condition of the storage tanks and infrastructure and determine the rehabilitation work needed to receive and store Iraqi fuel transported by tanker trucks ahead of its re-export.

He will also inspect the roads leading to the facilities and assess their capacity to handle the expected tanker traffic, similar to the current route used to transport Iraqi oil to Baniyas in Syria.

According to LBCI sources, the issue has not yet entered the implementation stage. Monday’s meeting aims to identify the gaps and measures needed to put the necessary logistical and administrative infrastructure in place.

This comes after the Iraqi side expressed, during the prime minister’s latest visit to Baghdad, its readiness to export Iraqi fuel through the oil facilities in Tripoli.

Lebanon News

sources:

Government

meeting

Monday

accelerate

logistical

preparations

transporting

Iraqi

Lebanon

tanker

trucks

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