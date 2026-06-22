South Lebanon building damage estimated at $1.38 billion: Survey

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 10:47
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South Lebanon building damage estimated at $1.38 billion: Survey
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South Lebanon building damage estimated at $1.38 billion: Survey

Direct damage to buildings in south Lebanon in the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah is estimated at around $1.38 billion, a U.N. agency and Lebanese research centre said on Monday.

"In total, 11,095 buildings were completely destroyed, impacting 17,891 housing units, while 2,242 buildings sustained partial damage... and 9,311 buildings incurred minor damage," the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Lebanon's government-linked National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS) said.

The assessment compared satellite imagery from late April, nearly two months into the latest war, with that from October 2025.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

building

damage

estimated

$1.38

billion:

Survey

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