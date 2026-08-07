Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

Lebanon News
07-08-2026 | 04:05
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Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law
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Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri handed President Joseph Aoun a report by the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law documenting Israel’s serious violations of international humanitarian law during the latest war.

They also discussed an international initiative to renew commitment to international humanitarian law, as well as a summit to be held in Amman in December for this purpose, organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross and overseen by a number of Arab and foreign heads of state.

Lebanon News

Mitri

hands

President

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Israeli

violations

international

humanitarian

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