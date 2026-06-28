Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

Lebanon News
28-06-2026 | 05:20
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Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south
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Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

The Lebanese state news agency reported a new Israeli attack on southern Lebanon on Sunday, two days after the countries signed an agreement to pave the way to peace talks.

"An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

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