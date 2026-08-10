Estonia government loses parliament majority as two MPs defect

Estonia's coalition government has lost its parliamentary majority ‌following the defection of two of its elected members, local media reported on Monday.



Kalev Stoicescu, ⁠an MP representing Estonia 200, quit his party on Sunday, while Meelis Kiili announced on Monday that he had left the Reform Party, ‌daily ⁠Postimees and public broadcaster ERR reported.



This leaves the government of Prime Minister ⁠Kristen Michal with only 50 seats in the 101-seat ⁠Riigikogu.



Estonia is due to hold a parliamentary ⁠election by March of 2027.



AFP