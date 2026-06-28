Lebanese president tells Trump state will assume responsibility for implementing Israel agreement

Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday that the Lebanese state will assume responsibility for implementing a recent agreement reached with Israel, his office said.



Aoun "said the Lebanese state would assume its responsibilities in implementing the framework agreement and expressed hope that the United States would help prevent any violations of the deal and ensure that all commitments are fulfilled, notably by pressuring Israel to withdraw from the areas it occupies in southern Lebanon to facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese army up to the international border," Aoun's office said in a statement.



At the end of the call, Trump said he looked forward to meeting Aoun in Washington soon, the statement said.



AFP



