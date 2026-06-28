Lebanese army rejects claims of foreign ‘vetting,’ says loyalty is to the institution and the nation

A military source told LBCI that the Lebanese army is not subject to evaluation by any external party, rejecting what it described as circulating remarks attributed to Israeli officials claiming the army should be “cleansed of elements not loyal to the institution.”



The source said the claims are false and condemned them, stressing that Lebanese soldiers are fully loyal to the army and to the country as a whole. It added that they take pride in belonging to every part of Lebanese territory.