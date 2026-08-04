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Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 07:33
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Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said those who unilaterally drew Lebanon into what he described as "futile support wars" had provided Israel with its greatest advantage, responding to criticism directed at the country's political leadership.
In a statement, Salam said it was contradictory for those accusing the political authorities of "helping Israel instead of supporting Lebanon's sovereignty" to simultaneously call for dialogue and national unity, adding that "the Lebanese people have not forgotten."
He argued that the greatest assistance to Israel came from those who independently decided to involve Lebanon in military confrontations, giving Israel what he described as pretexts to attack the country, violate its sovereignty, destroy towns and villages, kill civilians and displace hundreds of thousands of people.
Salam said those who monopolized the decision to go to war and continue trying to usurp the state's authority by linking Lebanon to external agendas and regional alliances have no standing to question others' patriotism or commitment to sovereignty.
"There can be no sovereignty for Lebanon except through a single independent decision made by a state with one army that exercises exclusive authority across all Lebanese territory through its own institutions," Salam said.
He added that genuine dialogue and national unity can only be built through the courage to acknowledge difficult truths and assume responsibility for what he called reckless decisions whose consequences Lebanese citizens continue to bear.
Salam reaffirmed that the Lebanese state remains the home of all its citizens, particularly those who have suffered repeated losses. He pledged that the government remains committed to ending the Israeli occupation of all Lebanese territory, securing the return of all Lebanese detainees, ensuring the dignified return of displaced residents to their villages and rebuilding affected communities.
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