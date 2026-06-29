Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security announced the extension of additional facilitation measures for Syrian nationals and Palestinian refugees from Syria, whether they entered Lebanon legally or illegally, and regardless of the duration of their residency violation, who wish to leave the country through land border crossings.



Under the decision, they may depart without paying any fees or fines and without being issued entry ban notices. The measures will remain in effect until July 30, 2026, inclusive, for the final time.



The directorate noted that, after the deadline expires, the applicable laws and regulations governing all non-Lebanese nationals residing in the country illegally will be strictly enforced.



For inquiries and further details, the General Security Directorate advised the public to visit its official website or contact its call center at 1717.



