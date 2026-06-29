Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

Lebanon News
29-06-2026 | 04:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security announced the extension of additional facilitation measures for Syrian nationals and Palestinian refugees from Syria, whether they entered Lebanon legally or illegally, and regardless of the duration of their residency violation, who wish to leave the country through land border crossings.

Under the decision, they may depart without paying any fees or fines and without being issued entry ban notices. The measures will remain in effect until July 30, 2026, inclusive, for the final time.

The directorate noted that, after the deadline expires, the applicable laws and regulations governing all non-Lebanese nationals residing in the country illegally will be strictly enforced.

For inquiries and further details, the General Security Directorate advised the public to visit its official website or contact its call center at 1717.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Syria

Palestine

Refugees

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Education Minister reviews preparations for official exams and upcoming school year
Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-04

Lebanon voices support for Bahrain's security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-22

President Aoun calls for tighter security measures, increased troop deployment in Beirut, and nationwide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-14

Drone threat dominates Israel's security talks on Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-03-31

UK PM Starmer raises migration, border security in talks with Syria's president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon’s Education Minister reviews preparations for official exams and upcoming school year

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks: US envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-04

Iran's Fars News agency reports incident with US warship in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
2026-02-01

Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games

LBCI
World News
07:08

UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Israel destroys Hezbollah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Hezbollah says reserves right to 'defend its homeland'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria

LBCI
World News
04:19

China warns Australia against 'geopolitical games' after Vanuatu security deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More