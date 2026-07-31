Israeli far-right minister says Hamas disarmament deal 'unacceptable'

Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 09:48
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Israeli far-right minister says Hamas disarmament deal &#39;unacceptable&#39;
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Israeli far-right minister says Hamas disarmament deal 'unacceptable'

Israel's far-right national security minister on Friday slammed as "unacceptable" a deal agreed by Hamas that includes the group handing over its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

"After the October 7 massacre, the blood of every Hamas member is on his head, and therefore a commitment to stop the assassinations of the terrorist organisation's murderers is tantamount to agreeing to Hamas organising for the next massacre," Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on Telegram, adding: "The assassinations in Gaza must continue, the encouragement of immigration must happen, Israel must win."

AFP

Middle East News

far-right

minister

Hamas

disarmament

'unacceptable'

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