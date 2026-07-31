Israeli far-right minister says Hamas disarmament deal 'unacceptable'

Israel's far-right national security minister on Friday slammed as "unacceptable" a deal agreed by Hamas that includes the group handing over its weapons and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



"After the October 7 massacre, the blood of every Hamas member is on his head, and therefore a commitment to stop the assassinations of the terrorist organisation's murderers is tantamount to agreeing to Hamas organising for the next massacre," Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on Telegram, adding: "The assassinations in Gaza must continue, the encouragement of immigration must happen, Israel must win."



AFP