US imposes new sanctions on Hezbollah's financial network

Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 11:43
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US imposes new sanctions on Hezbollah&#39;s financial network
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US imposes new sanctions on Hezbollah's financial network

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) have imposed coordinated sanctions on key elements of Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure, targeting five entities and 16 individuals.

The Treasury said the measures focus on what it described as core financial institutions linked to Hezbollah, including Al-Qard al-Hasan and Bayt al-Mal, along with senior officials associated with the two organizations.

According to the announcement, the designated entities also include the Bureau of Experts for Accounting and Studies, Tashilat Company, and Auditors for Accounting and Auditing Company, which is owned and managed by Ibrahim Daher.

The individuals sanctioned include Ibrahim Ali Dahir, Adel Mohammad Mansour, and Ahmad Mohammad Yazbek, among others.

The TFTC, which coordinates financial sanctions among member states, said the latest measures aim to disrupt Hezbollah's funding networks and restrict its financial operations.

Read the full statement here.

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