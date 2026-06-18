US Treasury imposes sanctions on Lebanese officials, others for aiding Hezbollah

The U.S. government on ‌Thursday announced sanctions against several Lebanese officials it said were aligned with Hezbollah and members of the sanctioned Alaa Hassan Hamieh business network for obstructing Lebanon’s peace process and delaying the disarmament of Hezbollah.



The U.S. Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets ‌Control was also designating individuals in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman who it said were raising funds and operating front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group.



Reuters