In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah 'threatens us'

Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 11:37
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In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah &#39;threatens us&#39;
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In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah 'threatens us'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops in South Lebanon on Tuesday, vowing that his country's forces would stay in the area as long as Iran-backed Hezbollah remained a "threat."

"Our position is clear: we will not leave southern Lebanon until the threat has disappeared. And as long as Hezbollah, armed, is here and threatening us, we will stay here," Netanyahu said according to a statement from his office.

He added that "Lebanon recognizes Israel, Israel recognizes Lebanon, and we say to Iran and to Hezbollah: leave this place, you no longer belong here... There are two sovereign states that want to live in peace."


AFP
 

Lebanon News

South Lebanon

Netanyahu

Israel

Hezbollah

Threat

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