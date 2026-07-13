President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace on Monday to discuss the general situation in the country, particularly in the south, amid the continuation of Israeli hostilities.



The meeting also focused on the new round of Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations scheduled to take place in Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday. Aoun was briefed on the instructions given to the Lebanese delegation to demand the immediate start of an Israeli withdrawal from the two pilot areas before addressing any other issues.



Salam also briefed Aoun on the outcome of his official visit to Turkey and his talks with Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The discussions also covered Aoun’s upcoming visit to the United States and his planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.