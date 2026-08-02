Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The Israeli government has officially remained silent on U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to call off his planned large-scale attack on Iran.



Israel, which had placed itself on the highest state of alert, had also conducted drills to refuel U.S. aircraft stationed in Tel Aviv midair in preparation for the strike.



Israel fears an unstable agreement between Washington and Tehran, while also closely monitoring Hezbollah and Iran’s position on Israel’s continued implementation of its target bank in Lebanon, particularly its intention to destroy the tunnels in the Ali Al Taher hill.



The uncertainty stems from expectations within Israel that the destruction of these tunnels could prompt an exceptional response from Iran and Hezbollah. To deter such reactions, Energy Minister Eli Cohen warned that Israel would not tolerate any attack against it.



An ongoing debate is taking place in Israel over the destruction of the Ali Al Taher tunnels.



Military officials view the operation as dangerous and sensitive, saying it cannot be carried out without sending soldiers into the tunnels. They expect Hezbollah operatives to be present there, making clashes and ambushes likely and posing a risk to the lives of Israeli soldiers.



Israeli military officials say the concern is not limited to the expected response, but also includes the risk of a new crisis with Washington, which does not want an escalation on the ground, as demonstrated by its postponement of the strike on Iran.



Trump’s shifting decisions have become a logistical nightmare, according to observers, who said Israelis are losing confidence in their government, which has been accused of being unable to ensure their national security.



A poll found that 54% of Israelis believe the government’s security decisions are based not on security considerations, but on domestic political considerations.