Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 11:49
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Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2
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Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from the hostilities since March 2 through July 13 has reached 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded.

Lebanon News

Ministry:

4,324

killed

12,221

wounded

Israeli

attacks

since

March

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