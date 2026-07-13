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Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2
Lebanon News
13-07-2026 | 11:49
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Health Ministry: 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from the hostilities since March 2 through July 13 has reached 4,324 killed and 12,221 wounded.
Lebanon News
Ministry:
4,324
killed
12,221
wounded
Israeli
attacks
since
March
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