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French President Macron calls PM Salam to discuss Switzerland talks, support conferences
Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 08:28
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French President Macron calls PM Salam to discuss Switzerland talks, support conferences
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron during which the two discussed the outcome of Salam’s recent visit to Paris.
They also reviewed the negotiations that began in Switzerland and their implications for the region and Lebanon.
The call further addressed efforts to secure the necessary conditions for holding international conferences in support of the Lebanese Army, security forces and reconstruction efforts.
Lebanon News
President
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Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
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