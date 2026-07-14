Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji traveled to Paris to participate in a meeting hosted by French Senate President Gérard Larcher under the title “Solidarity for Lebanon.”



The gathering is expected to focus on international support for Lebanon and ways to strengthen cooperation amid the country’s ongoing challenges.



During his visit, Rajji, in the presence of Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, will inaugurate the launch of biometric passport services at the Lebanese Embassy in Paris.



The initiative is part of efforts to modernize Lebanon’s consular services and improve access to official documents for Lebanese citizens living abroad.