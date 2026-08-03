US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation

Lebanon News
03-08-2026 | 05:25
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US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
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US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation

U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said he is encouraged by the ongoing negotiations in Rome between Lebanon and Israel and expressed hope that both governments will reach a successful outcome.

In a statement released by the U.S. Embassy, Issa said significant technical work remains to ensure the safety of civilians on the ground, emphasizing that there is an important distinction between drafting an agreement and implementing it effectively.

"There is a meaningful difference between drafting an agreement on paper and implementing it responsibly; moving too quickly risks jeopardizing the very civilians this process is meant to protect," he said.

Issa added that taking the necessary time to implement the agreement correctly from the outset would help ensure that subsequent pilot zones could be rolled out more efficiently.

"Above all, both sides must agree on a clear, workable process before proceeding," he said.

Lebanon News

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Lebanon

Rome

Talks

Progress

Implementation

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