Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams

Lebanon News
03-08-2026 | 08:46
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Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams
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Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams

Sources told LBCI that former Banque du Liban Gov. Riad Salameh agreed to undergo medical examinations and receive treatment at Dahr el-Bacheck Hospital after Lebanon's public prosecutor insisted on the move before he is returned to the Information Branch detention facility at Roumieh Prison.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Banque du Liban

Riad Salameh

Roumieh Prison

LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
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