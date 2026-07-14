Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Qatar to offer condolences to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the death of Qatar’s former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.



Aoun was received at Doha’s Hamad International Airport by Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani.



Lebanon’s first lady, Nehmat Aoun, accompanied the president on the visit and is expected to offer condolences to Sheikh Hamad’s widow, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned.