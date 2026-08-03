LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation

LBCI reported that Lebanon's Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, ordered the transfer of former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh from the Information Branch detention facility at Roumieh Prison to the Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for routine medical examinations and to assess his health condition.



According to the information, Salameh has continued to refuse to take his prescribed medication and also declined to undergo the scheduled medical tests.



Judge Al-Hajj also ordered that Salameh remain at the hospital until the required medical procedures are completed.