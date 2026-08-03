LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation

Lebanon News
03-08-2026 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation

LBCI reported that Lebanon's Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, ordered the transfer of former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh from the Information Branch detention facility at Roumieh Prison to the Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for routine medical examinations and to assess his health condition. 

According to the information, Salameh has continued to refuse to take his prescribed medication and also declined to undergo the scheduled medical tests.

Judge Al-Hajj also ordered that Salameh remain at the hospital until the required medical procedures are completed.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Lebanese

Prosecutor

Riad Salameh

Dahr El Bacheck

Hospital

Medical

Evaluation

BDL

US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-31

Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-02

LBCI sources: Former Central Bank governor Riad Salameh begins hunger strike, demands transfer from Roumieh Prison

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-30

Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-21

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Fuel prices in Lebanon increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-24

Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability

LBCI
World News
2026-01-30

Trump cabinet attends black carpet premiere of Amazon‑backed documentary 'Melania'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-01

Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-10

Lebanon says no hospital evacuations in Beirut's southern suburbs, services continue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary

LBCI
World News
12:04

Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:25

Fuel prices in Lebanon increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More