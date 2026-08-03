Fuel prices in Lebanon increase

On Monday, August 3, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 24,000, while diesel rose by LBP 66,000 and gas surged by LBP 18,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,468,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,486,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,175,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,157,000