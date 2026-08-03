News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
Lebanon Economy
03-08-2026 | 02:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
On Monday, August 3, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 24,000, while diesel rose by LBP 66,000 and gas surged by LBP 18,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,468,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,486,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,175,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,157,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Increase
Gas
Diesel
Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-31
Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-31
Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-10
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-10
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-31
Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-31
Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-27
Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-27
Beirut hotels see 40% occupancy as Lebanon’s tourism sector picks up
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-02
Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-02
Israeli army claims 401st Brigade completes mission in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2026-06-11
Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry
World News
2026-06-11
Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
First Lady Nehmat Aoun hosts national meeting to back women’s quota law ahead of parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-16
First Lady Nehmat Aoun hosts national meeting to back women’s quota law ahead of parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Yedioth Ahronoth: Hezbollah’s Mohammad Raad not assassinated
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel caught between Hezbollah retaliation and US pressure over Ali Al Taher: The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon’s electricity crisis: From Egyptian gas hopes to Turkish power plans
3
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese President Aoun calls for indictment in Beirut Port blast probe on sixth anniversary
4
World News
12:04
Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro
World News
12:04
Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore ties after dispute over Maduro
5
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
6
Lebanon News
09:49
Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings
Lebanon News
09:49
Lebanese Army hails officials and public for 81st anniversary greetings
7
Lebanon News
05:25
US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
Lebanon News
05:25
US Ambassador Michel Issa says Rome talks making progress, stresses need for careful implementation
8
Lebanon News
06:37
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
Lebanon News
06:37
LBCI sources: Lebanese prosecutor orders Riad Salameh transferred to Dahr El Bacheck Hospital for medical evaluation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More