Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-01-2026 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM&#39;s office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

Israel said on Saturday it objected to the line-up of the Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern post-war Gaza, which began its work in Cairo this week.

"The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy," said a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the U.S. Secretary of State on this matter," it added regarding the 15-person committee headed by former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

Committee

Gaza

Cairo

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13

Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-14

US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-13

At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Lebanese parliament session loses quorum after opposition walkout over expatriate voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-16

UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
Middle East News
04:55

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance

LBCI
World News
11:43

Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More