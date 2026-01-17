News
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-01-2026 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel said on Saturday it objected to the line-up of the Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern post-war Gaza, which began its work in Cairo this week.
"The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy," said a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the U.S. Secretary of State on this matter," it added regarding the 15-person committee headed by former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinian
Committee
Gaza
Cairo
Benjamin Netanyahu
