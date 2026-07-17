Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 17, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline increased by LBP 43,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 42,000, and diesel by LBP 91,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,277,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,294,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,938,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000