Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured

Lebanon News
19-07-2026 | 10:37
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Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured
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Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured

Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said the cumulative toll from the conflict reached 4,328 fatalities and 12,229 injuries as of July 19.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Conflict

Death Toll

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