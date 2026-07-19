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Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery
Lebanon News
19-07-2026 | 12:25
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Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the need for alignment between Lebanon’s position and that of the United States regarding the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Aoun said the framework’s implementation should begin with achieving the first Israeli withdrawal from the first pilot zone.
The Lebanese president also called for strengthening U.S. support for the Lebanese army and security institutions, while urging Washington to take steps to reinforce its commitment to Lebanon on economic and investment fronts.
Aoun highlighted the importance of U.S. involvement in key sectors, particularly energy, telecommunications, and transportation, as part of efforts to support Lebanon’s recovery and development.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
United States
Marco Rubio
Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support
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