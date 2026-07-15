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President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows
Lebanon News
15-07-2026 | 04:34
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President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows
President Joseph Aoun said the trilateral framework agreement represents "the best possible option" and has already begun producing results, noting that Washington is now listening to Lebanon and that the country's file is on the desk of the U.S. president.
Aoun stressed that Lebanon's objectives are clear and that there will be no compromise on the country's rights.
He also said that differences of opinion are legitimate, but disputes are not, emphasizing that dialogue among the Lebanese should take place under the umbrella of the national interest rather than serve personal agendas.
"The politics of hatred does not build a state or institutions; it destroys them," Aoun said, urging the Lebanese to choose the path that will save and protect their country from the ambitions of others.
He acknowledged that the road ahead is not easy and is filled with challenges, but expressed confidence that meaningful progress can be achieved to bring an end to the bloodshed.
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