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Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup
19-07-2026 | 18:15
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Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup
Spain fans flooded Madrid's streets, waving flags, cheering, and honking car horns on Sunday after their side beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup for a second time, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.
Hordes of supporters decked out in the national team's trademark red jerseys streamed along the Paseo de Recoletos towards Cibeles Square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by Spain's national team and its fans.
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