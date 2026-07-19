Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

19-07-2026 | 18:15
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Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup
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Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

Spain fans flooded Madrid's streets, waving flags, cheering, and honking car horns on Sunday after their side beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup for a second time, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Hordes of supporters decked out in the national team's trademark red jerseys streamed along the Paseo de Recoletos towards Cibeles Square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by Spain's national team and its fans.

AFP

Sports News

Spain

Madrid

Argentina

World Cup

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