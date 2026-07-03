Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence

President Joseph Aoun said the trilateral framework agreement does not legitimize the continued presence of Israeli forces in Lebanon, but rather provides for enabling the Lebanese army to extend its authority across the country's entire territory.



Aoun also said Lebanon's sovereign decision to separate its own course from the Iranian-American track has become "a problem for those who have grown accustomed to living under tutelage that controls us, makes decisions on our behalf, and negotiates for us."



He stressed that no one questions the role of the Lebanese army, saying it will fully assume its responsibilities in ensuring security and stability in southern Lebanon once Israeli forces withdraw.