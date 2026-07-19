Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and discussed the implementation of the trilateral framework agreement, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.



During the meeting, Rubio praised what he described as the “courage” of the Lebanese government under Aoun’s leadership, citing its efforts to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah, and dismantle its infrastructure.



Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the agreement and backing Lebanon’s efforts toward achieving peace, economic recovery, and a better future for the Lebanese people.