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US military delegation begins talks with Lebanese Army on first pilot area: LBCI source
Lebanon News
11-07-2026 | 10:59
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US military delegation begins talks with Lebanese Army on first pilot area: LBCI source
A military source told LBCI that a U.S. military delegation has begun meetings with the Lebanese Army command to establish a mechanism for implementing the first pilot area.
Lebanon News
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US delegation in Lebanon to discuss Israel 'pilot zone' withdrawal: Official
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