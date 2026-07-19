US embassy says Jordan evacuates Aqaba airport, seaport over threat

The U.S. Embassy in Amman said Sunday that Jordanian authorities evacuated the airport and the seaport in the coastal city of Aqaba, citing a threat that was not immediately specified.



"Due to a specific and credible threat, Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba. We strongly advise all Americans to refrain traveling to either the airport or seaport," the embassy said in a statement. Jordanian authorities did not immediately confirm it had taken such measures.



AFP



