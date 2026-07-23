German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea

The German military will move two vessels from the Red Sea region to the Mediterranean "in the coming days," the defence ministry said in a statement Thursday.



The "Fulda" minesweeper and the "Mosel" supply ship had been sent to Djibouti for a possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the U.S.-Iran war but will now be moved in part due to "the volatile political situation" in the area, the ministry said.



AFP



