Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran

News Bulletin Reports
23-07-2026 | 12:55
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Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran
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Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israel is preparing for a renewed war with Iran by the end of this week, according to Israeli assessments following intensive coordination with the United States, which has deployed heavy U.S. Air Force bombers to Israeli air bases.

The deployment includes squadrons of fighter jets, aerial refueling aircraft and B-2 bombers.

At the same time, Israel is monitoring developments on the Lebanese, Syrian and Yemeni fronts, anticipating that Iran-backed groups could launch attacks from those countries in response to any joint military operation carried out with Washington.

As a precaution, Israeli military commanders and senior security officials are discussing various wartime scenarios.

In preparation for a potential conflict with Iran, the Israeli military remains on its highest level of alert, while the Northern Command has intensified its monitoring of Hezbollah and the Lebanese front.

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