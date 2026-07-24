Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 24, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 67,000, and diesel by LBP 110,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,414,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,432,000

* Diesel: LBP 2,209,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,127,000