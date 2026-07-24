Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
24-07-2026 | 02:22
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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 24, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 67,000, and diesel by LBP 110,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,414,000 
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,432,000 
* Diesel: LBP 2,209,000 
* Gas canister: LBP 1,127,000

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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
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