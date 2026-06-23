Israeli gunfire kills two people in South Lebanon: Civil defense

Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 06:05
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Israeli gunfire kills two people in South Lebanon: Civil defense
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Israeli gunfire kills two people in South Lebanon: Civil defense

Israeli gunfire killed two people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanon's Civil Defense and state media said, the first reported fatalities resulting from Israeli fire in Lebanon in three days.

Israeli soldiers opened fire ⁠at a group of people near a bulldozer clearing a road in the al-Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

Iran insisted Israel cease fire in Lebanon as part of an interim agreement with the United States signed last week.



Reuters
 

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