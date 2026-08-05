New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Jean Arnault, the acting United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, during a courtesy visit marking the start of his new duties in the country.



Rajji wished Arnault success in his new role, affirming the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to fully cooperate with the United Nations. He stressed the importance of multilateral diplomacy and an active international role in Lebanon.



Arnault said Lebanon has suffered greatly and continues to face challenges, adding that the country needs meaningful and unconditional international support, which will be at the core of his mission in the coming period.



The meeting also addressed developments in Lebanon and the region. Arnault shared with Rajji his views on prospects for a solution, based on what he heard during a tour of several countries in the region.