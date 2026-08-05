New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry

Lebanon News
05-08-2026 | 10:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Jean Arnault, the acting United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, during a courtesy visit marking the start of his new duties in the country.

Rajji wished Arnault success in his new role, affirming the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to fully cooperate with the United Nations. He stressed the importance of multilateral diplomacy and an active international role in Lebanon.

Arnault said Lebanon has suffered greatly and continues to face challenges, adding that the country needs meaningful and unconditional international support, which will be at the core of his mission in the coming period.

The meeting also addressed developments in Lebanon and the region. Arnault shared with Rajji his views on prospects for a solution, based on what he heard during a tour of several countries in the region.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

coordinator

begins

mission

talks

Foreign

Ministry

LBCI Next
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
Second day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations concludes in Rome
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-30

Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Mitri: Lebanon agreed with UN rights body to send mission to country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

Fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins at US State Department

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-24

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-28

Civil Defense recovers body of final victim from Qoubbeh building collapse

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Air France suspends Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh flights Sunday after Iran crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Second day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations concludes in Rome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More