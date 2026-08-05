News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
05-08-2026 | 10:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Jean Arnault, the acting United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, during a courtesy visit marking the start of his new duties in the country.
Rajji wished Arnault success in his new role, affirming the Foreign Ministry’s readiness to fully cooperate with the United Nations. He stressed the importance of multilateral diplomacy and an active international role in Lebanon.
Arnault said Lebanon has suffered greatly and continues to face challenges, adding that the country needs meaningful and unconditional international support, which will be at the core of his mission in the coming period.
The meeting also addressed developments in Lebanon and the region. Arnault shared with Rajji his views on prospects for a solution, based on what he heard during a tour of several countries in the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
coordinator
begins
mission
talks
Foreign
Ministry
Next
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
Second day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations concludes in Rome
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-30
Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets: Foreign ministry
Middle East News
2026-06-30
Iran to hold talks with Qatar on frozen assets: Foreign ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-17
Mitri: Lebanon agreed with UN rights body to send mission to country
Lebanon News
2026-05-17
Mitri: Lebanon agreed with UN rights body to send mission to country
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins at US State Department
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
Fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks begins at US State Department
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-24
Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-24
Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations
Lebanon News
10:42
Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations
0
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-28
Civil Defense recovers body of final victim from Qoubbeh building collapse
Lebanon News
2026-01-28
Civil Defense recovers body of final victim from Qoubbeh building collapse
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Air France suspends Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh flights Sunday after Iran crisis
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Air France suspends Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh flights Sunday after Iran crisis
0
Lebanon News
10:11
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
10:11
New UN Lebanon coordinator begins mission with talks at Foreign Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:17
Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources
2
Lebanon News
09:16
Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:16
Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:21
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
Lebanon News
10:21
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
4
Lebanon News
08:44
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:44
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:42
Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations
Lebanon News
10:42
Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations
6
Lebanon News
09:45
Second day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations concludes in Rome
Lebanon News
09:45
Second day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations concludes in Rome
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New Israeli robotics unit highlights military challenges as Lebanon talks continue
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Temporary crossing restores hope after destruction of Qaaqaiyet al-Jisr bridge: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More