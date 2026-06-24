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Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles
News Bulletin Reports
24-06-2026 | 13:00
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Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli optimism about reaching understandings in the Washington negotiations with Lebanon has diminished, a sentiment reflected by Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, who is participating in the talks.
Leiter warned of what he described as the risk of "the train going off the rails" following Hezbollah's threats and Iran's involvement in the Lebanese file.
While the talks are focused on pilot zones and an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories, Leiter said the current situation requires revisiting the issue of dismantling Hezbollah and distancing Iran from Lebanon. His remarks coincided with domestic pressure from the families of reserve soldiers.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz, contrary to the U.S. position, reiterated his threats not to withdraw from Lebanon.
The threat triggered domestic criticism, particularly as officers involved in operations in southern Lebanon described Katz's remarks as false and argued that the army had become a hostage to diplomacy.
Israeli concerns over developments are not limited to Lebanon. They have also extended to Syria, where U.S. President Donald Trump has called for Syrian intervention, a move opposed by Tel Aviv.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an emergency meeting specifically to discuss the issue, amid assessments suggesting that Damascus is seeking to expand its influence in Lebanon with U.S. backing.
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