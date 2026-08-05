Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources

Lebanon News
05-08-2026 | 06:17
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Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources
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Rome talks gain momentum: Lebanon presses border case and new pilot zones — LBCI sources

The second day of talks between Lebanon and Israel in Rome was marked by a more positive atmosphere than the opening session on Tuesday, with progress reported in discussions on several key issues.

According to LBCI information, the talks focused in particular on border-related issues and mechanisms for verifying the implementation of any agreements reached.

The two sides also discussed laying out a roadmap for the next phase of the negotiations.

Sources within Baabda Palace also told LBCI that the border issue was examined in depth during the Rome meetings, with Lebanese officials presenting documents and conclusive evidence based on United Nations records dating back to 1923, including the Armistice Demarcation Line and the Blue Line.

The sources said the presentation was comprehensive and well-documented, adding that the U.S. side acknowledged its strength. They also said three separate meetings were held in Rome to discuss the political, military, and border files.

The military meeting focused on the issue of “pilot zones” along two tracks. The first involved discussing how to build on the two zones already under Lebanese army control, including the possibility of expanding them and extending the army’s control.

The second focused on establishing a sequence for identifying new pilot zones. According to the sources, Lebanon is seriously proposing Bint Jbeil and Khiam as potential locations.

Meanwhile, during the political meeting, Lebanon renewed its call for an extension of the ceasefire to ensure serious and effective implementation in the coming period and to cover all activities along the border.

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