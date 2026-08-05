LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations

Lebanon News
05-08-2026 | 10:21
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LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
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LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations

Sources told LBCI that the early departure of the Lebanese and Israeli delegations was prompted by an Israeli warning issued for the town of Mansouri.

Lebanon News

sources:

Israeli

warning

Mansouri

prompted

early

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Lebanon-Israel

delegations

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