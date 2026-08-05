Israel army says begun striking southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it began striking targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to a "blatant violation of the ceasefire" by Hezbollah, just as Israel and Lebanon held talks in Rome.



"In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, the Israeli army has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, shortly after telling residents to evacuate a village in the area.



AFP