Baabda Palace sources to LBCI: US delegation asked sides to pause talks to continue consultations

Baabda Palace sources told LBCI that the U.S. delegation asked the Lebanese and Israeli delegations to pause negotiations to allow it to continue some consultations related to the talks.

Official sources said that all Israeli claims that Mansouri falls within the security zone and that the Lebanese Army violated any agreement are false.



The sources added that residents who returned to the town entered it alongside the Lebanese Army and in coordination with the Mechanism Committee at the time.



Baabda Palace sources also said progress has been made regarding the verification mechanism after proposals were reviewed from countries that expressed readiness to participate in the process.