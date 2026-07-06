Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP

Middle East News
06-07-2026 | 12:43
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Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP
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Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday for the first visit by a Western European head of state since Syria's new authorities took power in 2024, an AFP journalist said.

Macron, who will depart on Tuesday, will advocate for "a free, pluralist Syria that respects each of its components" and plays a role in moderating Middle East tensions, the French presidency told journalists ahead of his arrival.


AFP
 

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