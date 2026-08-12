The European Union and its member states welcome Lebanon’s adoption of the long-awaited new media law, which introduces several significant reforms aimed at strengthening media freedom and safeguarding freedom of expression.



In a statement, the union said: "Once effectively implemented, these reforms should enhance the protection of journalists, decriminalize publication-related offences, establish clearer criteria for criminally prosecutable hate speech, and increase transparency regarding media ownership and sources of financing."



"As highlighted by civil society and media actors, it will be important to ensure that the law is implemented in a manner that upholds its spirit, preserves its intended objectives, and ensures full alignment with international standards," it added.



The European Union and its member states also said that they look forward to continuing their close cooperation with Lebanon in promoting and protecting fundamental freedoms, human rights, and the rule of law.

Read the statement here