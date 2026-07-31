EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday described as "unacceptable" images from Spain's Ceuta enclave in Morocco showing thousands of migrants crossing into the territory.



"We cannot allow anyone to come to our (European) Union without abiding by our rules," she said on social media. "Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And (migrant) returns must be swift, as our rules allow."







AFP